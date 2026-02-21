Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launching February 28 globally, India debut confirmed

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch globally on February 28. The event will take place in Barcelona, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress. The company has also confirmed that the phones will debut in India on the same day at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read: Xiaomi’s biggest QLED TV yet launches In India at Rs 69,999: Check specs

The teaser shared by Xiaomi highlights the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, suggesting that both the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Ultra model will be part of the global rollout. The Pro and Pro Max variants that were introduced in China earlier are not expected to arrive in international markets. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

What to expect at the global event

The launch event is titled “The New Wave of Imagery,” pointing towards a continued focus on camera performance. Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica is also set to continue with the new series.

All the pieces of the puzzle are coming together to form a picture the world hasn't seen before. Witness the dawn of a new era at 6:30 PM IST on 28th February, 2026. This is the #NewWaveOfImagery.

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 20, 2026

Ahead of the announcement, pricing details for Europe have surfaced. According to reports, the Xiaomi 17 could start at EUR 999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option may cost EUR 1,099. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to start at EUR 1,499 for the 16GB + 512GB version, with the 1TB model expected to go up to EUR 1,699.

The company’s official microsite also mentions a 24-month quality assurance plan for buyers in select regions, along with one free screen replacement within the first six months. Free labour for out-of-warranty repairs during the warranty period is also being offered.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In terms of cameras, reports suggest a 50MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The global model could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The standard Xiaomi 17 is expected to offer a smaller 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the same Snapdragon chip. It may include a triple 50MP rear camera setup and a 6,330mAh battery with 100W charging.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India (expected)

While Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch date, pricing details for the Indian market have not been officially announced. Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 could be priced around Rs 80,000, while the Ultra model may cost around Rs 1,25,000. If accurate, this would place both models above their predecessors in terms of pricing.