Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy S26, Buds 4 & big surprises revealed?

Samsung is gearing up to its first major event of 2026. On February 25, the company will hold Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco, marking the beginning of a new era of the Galaxy brand and its millions of users all over the world. A lot of individuals desire to view the current hardware upgrades and software upgrades in the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The keynote will reveal new mobile technology by Samsung. It is considered as one of the most significant technological launches of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 10 a.m. PT. In case you do not happen to be in San Francisco you can easily streamline the show online. The event will be broadcasted on the official Samsung site to a wider audience across the world along with on the YouTube channel of the company. The simplest way to see the new devices first is to watch the stream. You will be notified of the major announcements in real time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The main announcement of the event is Galaxy S26 series, including three models – the S26, the S26 Plus and the S26 Ultra. The S26 ultra will have a rounded-edged design that is easy to handle. It will also include a 10 bit color display screen and a special privacy display. This screen will conceal what is on your screen to prevent others around you accessing your data. The conventional S26 will be 6.3 inch screen. The three phones will be improved in terms of camera and speed of charge. The phones will be based on Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets to be highly powered.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

Samsung will also release the Galaxy Buds 4 series on the occasion. These earbuds are designed in a new appearance with metal strips on the exterior. The Pro version will feature silicone tips, which will have a better fit and isolate sound better. These new devices are largely concerned with AI this year. The collaboration with Nota AI will be major in terms of the image generation capabilities. The company is expected to introduce new tools that will be used to edit photos and other activities of each day in a very short time.

Rumored Products Not to be Launched at Event

There are rumored products that will not be present at this event with Galaxy S26 Edge is currently cancelled. Samsung is retaining its folds to another summer occasion. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are not coming soon. This launch is also not applicable to new smartwatches. The company would like to concentrate on the S26 series in particular.