Stop downloading health apps: Samsung just put the entire doctor’s office in your pocket

Samsung has launched a new feature known as Find Care under the Samsung Health application in India. This upgrade will ensure that the health services of Galaxy users are easier to access. Nowadays, people use independent applications in their mobile devices to order medications, appoint diagnostic procedures, and even talk to physicians online. Changing these platforms may be time-consuming and may be confusing. Find Care makes this process a one-second task at Samsung. It will be launched on February 24, 2026, as a software update to eligible Galaxy devices in India.

How to Order Medicine and Book Lab Tests

Find Care provides users with the opportunity to easily order prescription drugs, make laboratory appointments, and even get an online appointment with a doctor right inside the Samsung Health application. In order to provide quality service, Samsung has collaborated with the top platforms, PharmEasy and Tata 1mg. Users do not have to download various applications to different locations, they can use trusted providers in a one stop location. This integration minimizes the additional steps and maintains a close association between healthcare services and data on personal health tracking that is already presented in the user dashboard.

User-Friendly Interface

The feature is also made to be plain and user-friendly. Within a few taps, users are able to open Samsung Health, choose the type of services they need and book or buy the services or products. The interface will be designed in a manner that even people with varying ages can use the interface without complications, including the older generation who might not be the most techno savvy. With an ability to track their wellness daily and direct access to the services, Samsung can make healthcare more user-friendly to all people.

PharmEasy Plus Membership

PharmEasy is also giving out a six-month free PharmEasy Plus membership to users who make their initial purchase using Samsung health in order to celebrate the launch. This superior membership has really good offers such as the benefits of free delivery and special offers on different healthcare services. This introductory package can be of practical use to the users who make a frequent order of medications used in chronic illnesses or make periodic diagnostic tests. It is also a good motivating factor that will in turn get more people interested in using the new Find Care option.

The Samsung Health already has a lot of support in terms of tracking steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, calorie intake, blood pressure, and ECG monitor. It is also characterized by drug alerts and electronic medical records.