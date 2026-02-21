Ultimate list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with big display and smooth performance

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 03:11 PM (IST)
Redmi A4 5G comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a 6.88-inch 120Hz display and a 50MP dual camera. The phone supports 18W fast charging and charger is included in the box. The price is Rs 9,499.
Lava Bold N1 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP54 rating. The phone features a 50MP AI triple rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 5000mAh battery. The price is Rs 7,499 and charger is included in the box.
ZENO 5G AI Smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is powered by D6300 5G processor and has a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz punch-hole display. The phone features a 50MP camera, IP54 dust and water resistance, and 5-year fluency support. The price is Rs 9,999.
Motorola Moto G06 Power comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a 7000mAh battery and a 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display. The phone features a 50MP camera, MediaTek Helio G81 processor, Android 15, IP64 rating, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The price is Rs 8,415.
realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 6300mAh battery and 7.94mm slim design. The phone supports 300% ultra volume, Pulse Light with 9 colors and 5 glow modes, and AI Assist. The price is Rs 9,499.
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 623K+ AnTuTu score and supports 12 5G bands. The phone features a 50MP camera, 25W fast charging, and 4 generations of OS upgrades. The price is Rs 10,998 and charger is not included in the box.
POCO M7 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. It has a 6.88-inch HD+ display. The phone features a 50MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, and 5160mAh battery. The price is Rs 10,709.
AI+ Nova 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.745-inch HD+ display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and runs on Android 15 with Nxtquantum OS. The weight is 217 g with dimensions 16.73 x 0.85 x 7.74 cm, and the price is Rs 9,449.
Lava Storm Play 5G comes with 6GB RAM plus 6GB virtual RAM and 128GB storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor with 500K+ AnTuTu score. The phone features LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 50MP AI camera with 120Hz refresh rate display. The price is Rs 10,499.
The Realme P4 Lite is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 processor, and a large 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging support. It comes at Rs 9,999
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information