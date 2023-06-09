Google reportedly testing cinematic image creator in Photos

Tech giant Google is reportedly testing an on-demand cinematic effect feature in the photo-sharing and storage service Google Photos. The option to create cinematic photos on-demand has appeared to some users, reports Android Police. Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

The cinematic photo creator is available under the 'Utilities' option in the Google Photos Library tab. With the new feature, users can select a photo and specify the duration of the resulting video, and the app will create a slow-motion zoom animation of that chosen image. Moreover, the quality of the effect will depend on the chosen image.

Google introduced the "cinematic photo" effect for Photos users back in 2020. It uses machine-learning-based tools to add depth and motion to still photos. The simulated effect is applied to photos, which have been shot using the portrait mode on your phone.

According to the report, citing a post in the Google News Telegram channel, the new cinematic photo creator is available to some users currently. It is unclear when a wider rollout of the functionality will take place. But just like the Magic Eraser tool, the cinematic photo creator will be available to Pixel, as well as non-Pixel smartphone users, given you have a Google One subscription.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the tech giant rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ tool in Photos for Google One subscribers– both Android and iOS– and all Pixel users. The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them. Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

— Written with inputs from IANS