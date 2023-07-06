There are a total of 12 effects such as Dust Max, Black and White Film, Light Leak, and others that the company has added to suit different purposes.

Google has added a new feature to its video editing suite that allows users to apply various special effects to their videos. A new effect tab in the edit interface has all the options that users can apply to their videos.

There are a total of 12 effects such as Dust Max, Black and White Film, Light Leak, and others that the company has added to suit different purposes. The app downloads these effects when users select the new effect tab and then they can start using them.

These effects make videos more unique. For instance, the Poster effect turns the video into folded paper, while the Layouts effect creates a grid-like look in videos.

Depth Tech Reviews tested this feature on a Google Pixel 7 Pro running Android 14 Beta 3 and Android Police reported that it also works on Pixel 6 with Android 13, so it is not tied to the preview version of Android.

In addition to this, Google has also added new controls for video playback in Google Photos. The video playback has now got buttons to skip forward and backwards. Earlier, the controls were limited to just the play and pause buttons.

What else?

The profile menu has also been updated. Instead of the old floating box style, Google has now introduced a full-screen view that appears when you access the profile menu. Depth Tech Reviews claims that the new look is also present in other Google apps for him.

In June this year, Google announced new editing features for Google One Subscribers, which are available on the web version of Google Photos. These new features include new Portrait, Blur, Sky, Colour, and HDR settings.

Portrait allows users to change how light affects a person’s face in a photo. They can use Portrait light to adjust the position and brightness of the light to portraits of a person.

The blur feature can be used to make the background of a photo-less sharp, and users can even adjust the level of blur with this feature.

Sky, as the name suggests, enables users to change the appearance of the sky in a photo. To do this, users need to click on Sky and select from several palettes and adjust the colour and contrast in the sky.

To make the subject of a photo stand out more, users can click on Colour focus to desaturate the background but keep the foreground in colour.

Lastly, the HDR setting allows users to make a photo look more realistic and balanced. They can click HDR to improve the brightness and contrast of the whole image.