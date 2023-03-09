Google One VPN feature now available to all subscribers, but not in India

Google has announced that it is expanding its VPN access to all Google One members, including members with the Basic plan that starts at $1.99 per month. The VPN by Google One is currently rolling out and will be available in 22 countries across Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices. India is not a part of the list currently. Google has also expanded storage and introduced ‘dark web report’ for Google One subscribers in the US. Also Read - How to use Magic Eraser in Google Photos (Google One Subscription)

If you are a Google One user from one of the following countries, you can access the VPN service regardless of your plan. Eligible countries include:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

“VPN by Google One adds more protection to your internet activity no matter what apps or browsers you use, shielding it from hackers or network operators by masking your IP address,” said Esteban Kozak, Director of Product Management, Google One. VPN by Google One was earlier limited to only 2 TB and higher plans.

Without a VPN, the sites and applications users visit might use their IP addresses to track their activity or find their location. Unlike conventional VPN services, Google One’s VPN feature does not let you switch your location to bypass restrictions on certain websites in your region. The VPN by Google One only masks your internet activity, irrespective of the network, apps, or browsers you use, making it difficult for hackers and network operators to track you or link your identity to network traffic.

The company also introduced the “dark web report” feature for US users to help them better monitor their personal information. Google One’s dark web report will help users to scan the dark web for their personal information — their name, address, email, phone number and Social Security number — and will notify them if found. Besides showing results matched to the personal information you added to your monitoring profile, ‘dark web report’ will also show you information that may have been a part of a data breach previously. Google says you can delete any information from your profile or stop monitoring at any time.

“Dark web report will start rolling out over the next few weeks to members across all Google One plans in the US,” the tech giant said.

— Written with inputs from IANS