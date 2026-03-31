Google lets you finally change Gmail Username, but there is a catch

If you’ve been stuck with an old or slightly awkward email ID for years, there’s some good news. Google has started rolling out a feature that lets you change your Gmail username. Yes, you can change that part before @gmail.com! Also Read: Gmail Tricks That Can Save You Time Every Day

So far, even if you wanted to change the username, which you must have made years ago, maybe even in your teens, the only way was to create a completely new account. But that’s finally changing! The biggest relief here is that you don’t have to start from scratch. When you change your username, your emails, photos, and files, everything stays the same. Even your new email becomes your main login ID. Also Read: 7 Gmail Settings You Should Change Today

What about your old email ID? The good part is that the old Gmail ID continues to work as an alternate address. So if someone emails your old ID, you’ll still receive it.

Gmail username: You must know

It’s not completely open-ended, though. There are a few limits:

You can’t keep changing it again and again

There’s a cooldown period (around 12 months) before you can make another change

The new username has to be available

Your old username won’t be given to someone else

Also, while you can switch back to your old one, this isn’t something you’ll want to keep experimenting with too often.

How to change your Gmail username

The steps are simple. Just:

Go to your Google Account settings

Open Personal Info

Tap on Email

Select Google Account email

Choose the option to change it

Enter your new username and confirm

Can’t see this option yet? Know who can change it now.

Who can use it right now

At the moment, this is rolling out in phases and is available for users in the US first. A wider rollout is expected, but there’s no exact timeline yet. That means you will have to wait.

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It’s a small update, but honestly, a useful one. You no longer have to live with an outdated email ID or go through the hassle of creating a new account.