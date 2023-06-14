Google Pixel smartphones are getting new features in June: Check details

Google has announced new features for its Pixel smartphones. The latest Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones not only brings major improvements to Google Assistant, a tool that has taken a back seat ever since the company made generative AI the centre of its universe. The latest Feature Drop also brings updates to the phone’s Camera and Recorder apps. Also Read - Google rolls out new editing features on Google Photos: Here's how it works

As Google starts rolling out these features globally, here is a detailed guide explaining all the new features coming to Pixel smartphones.

All the new features coming to Pixel smartphones

Google Assistant gets smarter

With the latest feature drop, Pixel smartphone users can use voice commands to ask Google Assistant to start emergency sharing or to schedule a safety check. “If you’re out for a night run, just say, “Hey Google, start a safety check for 30 minutes.” If you don’t respond to your safety check in the set duration, your emergency contacts will be notified and your real-time location will be shared,” Google explained in a blog post.

In addition to this, the company is rolling out two new Google Assistant sounds in the US. With this, Pixel users in the US can pick from a total of 12 sounds in US English.

Added safety while travelling

Google has also made improvements to the Car Crash Detection feature on Pixel smartphones. As a part of the update, this feature can keep loved ones in the loop if the user has been in a severe crash. In addition to contacting emergency services, it can share your real-time location and call status with a user’s emergency contacts.

Camera gets better

Google has also rolled out new camera features for its Pixel smartphones. The company said that Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus is now available for video. In addition to this, the company said that Pixel 6 and newer phones will now let users take self-timed photos by simply raising their palms to trigger the timer after setting it for three or 10 seconds.

Better wallpapers

Talking about wallpapers, the company said that users with Pixel 6 and newer phones will be able to bring their favorite memories to life with Pixel’s new cinematic wallpapers. “Pixel uses AI to transform your 2D wallpaper photos into dynamic 3D scenes for a truly magical look,” the company added.

In addition to this, Pixel smartphone users are also getting new emoji wallpapers, that can be created by mixing and matching over 4,000 emoji with different patterns and colours.

Recorder app gets better

Google has also made improvements to the Recorder app. Google said that starting next week, users with Pixel 6 and newer phones will be able to export transcripts into Google Docs, generate speaker-labeled video clips and search for speakers within recordings.

Easier access to smart home controls

Now, Pixel device users can access their smart home devices from their Pixel lock screen when using the Google Home app. They will be able to use the redesigned home panel to turn off lights, adjust the temperature, and see their cameras among other things.

Smarter haptics

Google has also made improvements to the haptics in its Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a smartphones. The company said that Pixel’s adaptive haptics can now lower its vibration intensity when it detects that it’s on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table.

Smarter charging

Lastly, the company said that the Adaptive Charging now uses Google AI to help extend the lifespan of the Pixel smartphone’s battery. “When you plug in your phone, it can predict a long charging session based on your previous charging habits, and slowly charge to 100 percent one hour before it’s expected to be unplugged,” Google added.

Pixel Feature Drop availability

Google says that it has started rolling out these features to its users across the globe and that all eligible devices will get the update within coming few weeks.