Google Chrome will let you see how much RAM tabs are using

Google Chrome will now let you check the RAM consumption of each tab you have opened. A new feature is now rolling out to all Chrome users worldwide. It is as simple as checking the name of the website you have opened in a tab by hovering your mouse cursor over it. When you bring your cursor over a tab, Chrome will now also show you the Memory usage of the particular tab, giving you a fair idea of what websites are taking a toll on your system’s memory and slowing it down. The feature is not turned on by default, but with a simple navigation here and there you can enable the functionality.

READ MORE Google Chrome update boosts performance on Android, Mac

The new Memory usage tool was spotted by folks at 9to5Google, who have also shared a screenshot of what this feature looks like. A simple hover over the tab in which Google Search’s homepage is open, reveals the memory consumption by it. You so far have had the conventional method that requires you to go to the three-dot menu, followed by More Tools and then Task Manager. But this tool will save you from performing all those steps just to check how much RAM a tab is consuming.

READ MORE Google Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

The report said that it is built on Chrome’s Memory and Energy Saver modes, wherein the latter limits background activities and visual effects to save memory. The Memory Saver mode frees up memory from inactive tabs, while the pages remain visible in the Tab Strip and reload when you switch back to them. You can disable this feature by visiting the Performance section under Chrome Settings and turning on the toggle for “Always keep [certain] sites active.”

The new Memory usage tool in the tab hover cards is available on the stable channel with Chrome 119, according to the report. The new tool is currently rolling out to Chrome for Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. That means that it is likely that you still have not got the feature, but you are so keen to use it, there is another way. You can use a Chrome flag to enable the tool by visiting this link: chrome://flags/#memory-saver-memory-usage-in-hovercards.