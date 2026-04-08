Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and full page reading mode: Know how it improves browsing experience

Google is coming up with small but useful changes to its Chrome browser. The tech giant has introduced two new features with an aim to improve how users browse and read content. The company says these updates will focus on better tab management and a cleaner reading experience, that too without any distractions. Also Read: High-Risk Alert Issued For Google Chrome Users: Update Your Browser Now

Google Brings Vertical Tab Feature in Chrome

Google has brought a vertical tab layout feature to Chrome. Instead of tabs appearing at the top of the screen, now you can place them on the side of the screen. You just have to right click on the browser window and select the option to show tab vertically. Also Read: Google Chrome Gets AI Boost! Gemini Added To Desktops And Mobile Devices With THESE Features

This layout will help users who open many tabs at the same time. With the introduction of vertical tabs in Chrome, you can now read full tab names and manage multiple pages at the same time. Moreover, it will also help you in organizing tab groups more clearly. If you multitask often, then you may find this feature useful. Also Read: Chrome Users Alert: Google Fixes 6 Security Vulnerabilities In Chrome 140 Update

Better Tab Management

The vertical tab option is introduced for users who use many tabs during study or work. When tabs are displayed on the side, there will be more space available to display your titles. This will reduce confusion and makes switching easy and faster between tabs. Additionally, it also improves overall navigation inside the browser.

Besides this, you can also choose whether you want to use this feature or stay with the old layout, allowing you to have flexibility based on your personal preferences.

Full Page Reading Mode

Google also added full page reading mode in Chrome. The new version will offer a full page view that removes ads, pop ups, and other distractions. You can easily activate this by right clicking on a webpage and select reading mode.

The feature will turn your page into a simple text format, helping you to focus more on the content. The feature can also be useful for reading articles, blogs, and long-web pages without interruptions.

Chrome Improvements

Google brought these updates as part of its effective strategy to improve Chrome regularly. Recently, the browser also received features like Gemini integration, Split View, and PDF Tools. Nevertheless, some advanced AI features are still limited in certain regions.

These changes are simple, yet useful and practical in usage. The features not just improve browsing but also reading without making the interface complex.

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By adding vertical tabs and improved reading mode, Google is focusing on user convenience and usefulness. The features are easy to use and enhance daily browsing experience, making it smoother.