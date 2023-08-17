Google Chrome Adds new feature to search results in side panel

Google Chrome has introduced a new feature that allows users to access Google Search results in a side panel. This feature, which is rolling out with Chrome 116, aims to provide a more convenient and efficient way to browse the web.

The side panel, which can be accessed by clicking on the G icon at the top right corner of Chrome, already hosts other functions such as Reading List, Bookmarks, and Journeys. With the addition of Search, users can now enter a query and see the results in a mobile-like interface, without leaving the current tab. Users can also pin the side panel so that they can quickly access Search with a shortcut next to the address bar.

The benefit of this feature is that users can easily compare and switch between different search results, without having to open multiple tabs or go back and forth. Users can also use Google Lens to search images and review results in the side panel. This feature is especially useful for tasks that require multiple sources of information, such as research, shopping, or travel planning.

This feature is part of Google’s efforts to improve its search experience and leverage its artificial intelligence capabilities. Google has also been experimenting with other features such as SGE (Search Experience), which offers interactive and personalized results based on user’s context and preferences.

Meanwhile, Google has also introduced the “Search while browsing” feature, which is similar to Microsoft’s Copilot in Edge in functionality. The feature generates salient points of long-form content.

However, the tool only works with free-of-charge articles and will not be able to provide summaries for paywalled articles.

Users will see an option that says “Get AI-generated key points” at the bottom of the screen on mobile or in the sidebar on the desktop for pages where Google’s AI can generate key points. These key points also link to the part of the page it is referencing, allowing users to click on these links to jump directly to that part of the page.

The tool has also got an “Explore on page” feature, which shows the questions the article answers. The feature is currently available within the Google app on Android and iOS, but it is coming to Chrome on desktops in the next few days.

Users who have already opted in to try out SGE need not take any action and the feature is automatically switched on for them. Others can also switch it on as a standalone experiment in Search Labs.