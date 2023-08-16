Google is catching up with Microsoft Bing with a new generative AI feature in search. The new feature is called “Search while browsing” and will generate the more salient points of the long-form content.

READ MORE Google rolls out new updates to its Search to help users protect their privacy

The feature is similar to Microsoft’s AI Copilot in Edge in functionality. Google has already launched an early experiment for its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE). The company has placed the feature as a tool that can be used to create summaries of complex topics that might require extensive research.

READ MORE How to delete last 15 minutes of your search history on Google app

However, the tool only works with free-of-charge articles and will not be able to provide summaries for paywalled articles.

Users will see an option that says “Get AI-generated key points” at the bottom of the screen on mobile or in the sidebar on the desktop for pages where Google’s AI can generate key points. These key points also link to the part of the page it is referencing, allowing users to click on these links to jump directly to that part of the page.

The tool has also got an “Explore on page” feature, which shows the questions the article answers. The feature is currently available within the Google app on Android and iOS, but it is coming to Chrome on desktops in the next few days.

Users who have already opted in to try out SGE need not take any action and the feature is automatically switched on for them. Others can also switch it on as a standalone experiment in Search Labs.

Recently OpenAI rolled back its Browse with Bing feature within a week of its launch. The feature enabled the ChatGPT app to search the web with Bing for information on events that exceed its training data. However, the company found instance where ChatGPT displayed information to users bypassing paywalls.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced a new ‘Memories’ view for the photo sharing and storage service Photos. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), Google Photos will create a scrapbook-style memory from different photos and videos belonging to a particular occasion, such as a birthday or wedding.

“We’re introducing the new Memories view, a home for your memories that is automatically curated and organised with the help of AI,” the tech giant said in a blog post. The company describes the new view as a “scrapbook-like timeline” that allows users to easily relive, customise and share their most memorable trips, celebrations and daily moments with their loved ones.

“You can rename your memories to make them recognisable and reflect the meaning and feeling of the moment,” Google added.