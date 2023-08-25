Google Calendar update: Google has announced a new update for its Calendar app that will make it easier for users to collaborate with Microsoft Outlook users. The update will allow Google Calendar users to see the names and roles of Outlook users who invite them to meetings, as well as respond to their invitations. Previously, when an Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar. This could cause confusion and miscommunication, especially if the meeting organizer was not known to the Google Calendar user. Additionally, the Google Calendar user could not accept or decline the invitation from within the Calendar app but had to use Gmail or another email client.

READ MORE Microsoft is testing new Settings homepage on Windows 11

“Previously, if a Microsoft Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar. Starting today, we’re updating this experience so that the Outlook user who organized the meeting is listed amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Starting from August 24, 2023, Google Calendar will display the Outlook user who organized the meeting amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer. The Google Calendar user will also be able to RSVP to the invitation from within the Calendar app, without having to switch to Gmail or another email client. This will improve the cross-platform compatibility and user experience for both Google and Outlook users.

“Available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts,” Google added.

The update will be rolled out gradually to all Google Workspace and personal Gmail accounts over a period of 15 days, after which it will be widely available.

This is one of many new features that Google has added to the Calendar app in recent months, such as specifying work locations, integrating appointment scheduling into Gmail, introducing Material You design for widgets on Android, and enhancing Focus Time with notification muting.