25 Aug, 2023 | Friday

Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook improve compatibility: Here’s what’s happening

Google Calendar has got a new update, which will make it easier for its users and Microsoft Outlook users to collaborate. The new update will display the name of the Outlook user in a meeting invite.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Aug 25, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Google Calendar

Story Highlights

  • Google Calendar's new update will make it easier for its users to collaborate.
  • Google Calendar will now allow users to see the names, roles of Outlook users in meeting invite.
  • Google Calendar will display the Outlook user amongst the other meeting attendees.

Google Calendar update: Google has announced a new update for its Calendar app that will make it easier for users to collaborate with Microsoft Outlook users. The update will allow Google Calendar users to see the names and roles of Outlook users who invite them to meetings, as well as respond to their invitations. Previously, when an Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar. This could cause confusion and miscommunication, especially if the meeting organizer was not known to the Google Calendar user. Additionally, the Google Calendar user could not accept or decline the invitation from within the Calendar app but had to use Gmail or another email client.

Microsoft is testing new Settings homepage on Windows 11

“Previously, if a Microsoft Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar. Starting today, we’re updating this experience so that the Outlook user who organized the meeting is listed amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer,” Google wrote in a blog post

Google is working on an eSIM transfer tool for Android: Here’s how it will work

Starting from August 24, 2023, Google Calendar will display the Outlook user who organized the meeting amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer. The Google Calendar user will also be able to RSVP to the invitation from within the Calendar app, without having to switch to Gmail or another email client. This will improve the cross-platform compatibility and user experience for both Google and Outlook users.

iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, Realme 11 5G: Top smartphone coming to India soon

“Available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts,” Google added.

The update will be rolled out gradually to all Google Workspace and personal Gmail accounts over a period of 15 days, after which it will be widely available. 

This is one of many new features that Google has added to the Calendar app in recent months, such as specifying work locations, integrating appointment scheduling into Gmail, introducing Material You design for widgets on Android, and enhancing Focus Time with notification muting.

Author Name | Om Gupta

