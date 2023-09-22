YouTube update: Google has been busy upgrading its products and services, such as Gmail, Google Drive and Google Maps, with generative AI-based features. Now, the company is bringing the same capabilities to YouTube. At the ‘Made on YouTube’ event, the company has announced that it is introducing new features based on generative AI to YouTube. In addition to the new features, Google has also announced a new app that will enable users to produce videos using their smartphones.

Here’s everything new coming to YouTube

Dream Screen

This feature will enable users to create AI-generated video or image backgrounds to your Shorts by typing an idea into a prompt. The company said that it will make the Dream Screen feature available to select creators later this year. It will be available more broadly next year. Furthermore, the company said in future, Dream Screen will expand to features that “will allow anyone to instantly reimagine their videos by simply typing in an idea to edit their content or remix existing YouTube videos and turn them into something entirely new.”

YouTube Create

YouTube also announced the launch of a new mobile app called YouTube Create. YouTube Create is a free-of-charge app that will enable users to create and share videos right to YouTube. YouTube says that this new app includes video editing tools such as precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat matching technology so that creators can produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software. At the moment, this app is available in select markets on Android. YouTube plans to add new features and functionalities to it over time.

AI Insights

YouTube’s AI Insights-based feature will give video ideas and outline suggestions based on what a creator’s audience. YouTube says that next year, “YouTube Studio will tap generative AI to spark video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm’. The insights generated by YouTube’s AI Insights feature will be personalised for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching on YouTube.

Aloud

Aloud is an automatic dubbing tool that will enable users create content in a host of languages. However, YouTube is yet to share details as to which languages this tool supports.

Assistive Search in Creator Music

Lastly, YouTube’s Assistive Search in Creator Music feature is aimed at helping users find the right track for their video. This feature will be available to creators next year.