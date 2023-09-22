Windows 11 gets Gen AI-based Copilot, Paint in upcoming update

Microsoft will finally equip Windows 11 with the much-awaited AI-powered Copilot in the upcoming update. At the Microsoft Surface event, the company outlined the changes coming to Windows, and they paint a bright picture for the world’s most popular operating system for computers. Copilot, which is the headline feature for the next update, will bring generative AI right to the desktop. That means you can use Gen AI to do almost everything on Windows 11, including creating reminders, reading emails to reply, controlling settings, launching apps, and more. The possibilities are endless, said Microsoft. Windows 11 is also getting a fresh AI-powered Paint app in the next update.

Windows Copilot

Copilot has been in testing for quite some time and Microsoft had previously talked about what it would bring to Windows 11. However, the company announced all its details and explained the variety of functions Copilot can perform. It is essentially Bing Chat incorporated into Windows 11 desktop through a sidebar. It is so deeply integrated into Windows that you can take the help of AI to do almost everything. The more data you share with Copilot, the more things it can do. It can write text messages based on your conversations from your phone, offer navigation pertaining to an interview mail in your Outlook inbox, and set up Teams meetings using data from your calendar. These are just a few things Gen AI in Windows 11 can do.

With Copilot, Microsoft is taking a second chance at infusing artificial intelligence (AI) into its operating system. Cortana, the company’s voice assistant, retired last month, so it became more important for it to come up with a better substitute. Using the GPT-4 model, which powers Bing Chat, Microsoft has developed Copilot with Windows in mind. That means you can even ask Copilot whatever you feel like. That should make Windows more fun and, obviously, more productive.

Other Windows 11 features

If you do not like AI and want to go the old way, the upcoming Windows update still has to offer a lot. The Paint app has gone through an AI makeover. That means you can now ask it to generate images based on your command. The File Explorer is also getting a new design. The new UI for File Explorer has a modern look with large file thumbnails. There is also a carousel for items displayed in the File Explorer, with priority given to recent files and favourites.

Microsoft is also upgrading the ability to back up your Windows settings and data. A new Windows Backup app now lets you back up your data whenever you want to move your data to a new device. The new device will automatically apply your previous settings using the backup. Even your pinned apps on the Start menu and taskbar also move to the new PC. Any apps you downloaded from the Microsoft Store on your old PC also appear automatically on the new one, thanks to backup to the cloud.

The Snipping Tool is getting a copy text feature, which can read texts in a screengrab and let you copy or share them. You will also be able to automatically redact and hide emails and phone numbers from images when sharing them. Speaking of photos, the Microsoft Photos app is getting a new background blur option. Background blur will automatically blur out the background while putting the subject in focus. You can change the level of blur and the areas you want blurred, though.

All these new features are coming as a part of the Windows 22H2 update on September 26. Microsoft has another update for you called Windows 23H2 coming later. It will bring even more changes, such as a new volume mixer, native RAR and 7-zip support, Dynamic Lighting for RGB accessories, and app labels among others.