Google has announced the addition of two new voices for the Google Assistant. These two new voices- Lime and Indigo are for United States English users. Also Read - Google Meet’s new feature will let you watch videos as you work: Check Details

Google Assistant’s Lime is a male voice and Indigo is a female voice, which joins the ten other voices currently available. These voices are namely Red (default), Orange, Amber, Green, Cyan, Blue, Purple, Pink, British Racing Green, and Sydney Harbor Blue. Also Read - Minecraft officially arrives on Chromebook: Check if your laptop is available

To change the voice of Google Assistant, users can say, “Hey Google, change your voice.” This command work across phone, smart speaker, smart display, or anywhere else. However, doing this through smart speakers and smart display is time-consuming as users will need to listen to each voice individually and pick from there. Also Read - Google Pay users can now use Aadhaar to set up UPI PIN: Here's how to do it

On the phone, users can scroll through each voice and select one as per their preference. Google Assistance is currently available in 29 languages and many languages as multiple speaking styles.

“We added two new styles to our collection of U.S. English voices, designed to bring more diversity to your current options. We’ve also made it easier to find them — just say, “Hey Google, change your voice,”” Google said in a blog post where it highlighted three tips for personalised Google Assistant.

What else?

Voice Match allows Google Assistant to recognise your voice. This is helpful for devices that people share at home. It also lets users use “Hey Google” on their phone so the Assistant can check it’s them.

To set up their voice match, users can go to Assistant settings on their phones, or they can say “Hey Google, set up Voice Match” on devices that work with Assistant like earbuds and smart displays.

It is worth noting that Voice Match profile is kept only on the devices where they have turned it on, but it might be sent briefly to Google servers so Assistant can identify them.

Meanwhile, we have some news for you if you are using Google Assistant to create notes and lists. Google Assistant users will not be able to manage their notes and lists with third-party apps such as Any.do, AnyList, and Bring. Google Assistant integration with third-party notes and list apps is going away starting June 20.

Founder of AnyList Jeff Hunter and Jason Marr via a blog post called Google’s decision to pull Google Assistant’s integration “frustrating and disappointing.”

“We know many of our customers rely on AnyList’s integration with Google Assistant and that the loss of this feature is frustrating and disappointing,” they said.