Google Assistant's third-party notes, lists integration ends this month: Here's what it means for users

Google Keep was the first notes and lists app that Google’s voice assistant worked with, but then it changed to Google Shopping.

  Published: June 1, 2023 10:46 AM IST

  • Google Assistant got support for third-party apps in 2019.
  • Google Keep will not be affected by this decision.
  • Google Keep does not have some features of third-party apps.
Google Assistant users will not be able to manage their notes and lists with third-party apps such as Any.do, AnyList, and Bring. Google Assistant integration with third-party notes and list apps is going away starting June 20. Also Read - Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Easy on your pocket but is it worth the upgrade?

Founder of AnyList Jeff Hunter and Jason Marr via a blog post called Google’s decision to pull Google Assistant’s integration “frustrating and disappointing.” Also Read - Google ends support for first-gen Chromecast: Here’s what it means for users

“We know many of our customers rely on AnyList’s integration with Google Assistant and that the loss of this feature is frustrating and disappointing,” they said.  Also Read - No ChatGPT-drafted content in my court: US Judge tells lawyers

What it means for users:

After June 20, users who want to create notes and lists using Google Assistant via voice commands can use Google Keep or if they want to use third-party apps such as AnyList or Bring they can switch to a new voice assistant like Alexa or Apple’s Siri. 

 “We are continuing to communicate with Google and hope to be able to support Google Assistant on Android devices again in the future, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time,” Jeff and Jason said.

Google Keep was the first notes and lists app that Google’s voice assistant worked with, but then it changed to Google Shopping. In 2019, Google brought back Google Keep as the default notes and lists app for the voice assistant and also added support for other apps like AnyList, Bring, and Any.do. However, Google is now ending this support for non-Google apps after four years.

Google Keep is good for creating notes and lists, but it doesn’t have some of the features that third-party notes apps have, like AnyList’s collection of recipes and the ability to plan meals.

Google first-gen Chromecast

Google has announced that the support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended. The company quietly made the announcement through its support page on April 27.

The last update for Chromecast (1st gen) was in November 2022, and it was version 1.36.159268. It fixed some bugs and made some improvements. It was also the only update for this device in more than three years.

Chromecast (1st gen) devices will not get any new updates or security fixes in future. Google will not help users with any problems with these devices and they will not work as well as before.

“Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance,” Google said.

