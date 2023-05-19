comscore
News

Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

Apps

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its browser, which comes pre-installed on the company's smartphones.

samsunginterner

Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp’s Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. This could be a major win for Google, which has lately been feeling the heat as it failed to become the pioneer in generative AI technology. Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year,  was integrated into Bing earlier this year. Also Read - Elon Musk accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter's developer agreement

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained more than 1 percent in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1 percent. Also Read - Microsoft’s Xbox games for PC arrive on Nvidia GeForce Now: What this means for gamers?

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company’s smartphones, according to the report. The move would have made Bing the default search engine for the Samsung Internet browser that comes pre-installed on Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The report said that Samsung was mulling switching the search engine to lure customers away from other browsers to its in-house browser because the latter struggled to find takers. Google Chrome, which also comes pre-installed on Samsung phones, has been the most-used browser. Also Read - Microsoft adds three new Indian languages to its Translator app: Check details

Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet’s shares at the time. The integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb. According to estimates, ChatGPT had over 100 million users by January earlier this year. After the integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft Bing, the search engine saw an increase in downloads of its app by 800 percent in six weeks.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc and Xiaomi. Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

— Written with inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 5:41 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google announces new accessibility features for people with disabilities

Elon Musk accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter data

Report: Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos

Sony unveils Access Controller for PS5: Check top features

Apple rolls out new updates for iPhone, iPad, Watch and TV OS: Check details

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video