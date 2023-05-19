Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp’s Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. This could be a major win for Google, which has lately been feeling the heat as it failed to become the pioneer in generative AI technology. Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, was integrated into Bing earlier this year. Also Read - Elon Musk accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter's developer agreement

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained more than 1 percent in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1 percent. Also Read - Microsoft’s Xbox games for PC arrive on Nvidia GeForce Now: What this means for gamers?

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company’s smartphones, according to the report. The move would have made Bing the default search engine for the Samsung Internet browser that comes pre-installed on Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The report said that Samsung was mulling switching the search engine to lure customers away from other browsers to its in-house browser because the latter struggled to find takers. Google Chrome, which also comes pre-installed on Samsung phones, has been the most-used browser. Also Read - Microsoft adds three new Indian languages to its Translator app: Check details

Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet’s shares at the time. The integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb. According to estimates, ChatGPT had over 100 million users by January earlier this year. After the integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft Bing, the search engine saw an increase in downloads of its app by 800 percent in six weeks.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc and Xiaomi. Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

— Written with inputs from Reuters