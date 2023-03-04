Meta has launched some new “creative expression” features for creators on Facebook, including the ability to create Reels of up to 90 seconds which were earlier limited to only 60 seconds. The company made the announcement on Friday from its “Meta for Creators” account on Facebook. Also Read - Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

Creators can now also easily make "Ready-made" Reels from their 'Memories' just like they can do on Instagram.

The company also introduced a new “Grooves” feature which automatically aligns and syncs the motion in the users’ video to the beat of the song.



With the new "Templates" tool, users can easily create Reels with trending templates.

Notably, these features were already launched on Instagram

Last month, Meta had announced that it was updating Facebook’s “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool, to provide more transparency about how it uses machine learning models to deliver advertisements to users.

The company said that the tool will explain “how your activity both on and off our technologies may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see.”

As per a report by Instagram, Meta claims that Reels is its fastest-growing format. Additionally, Reels play has doubled over the last year across both Instagram and Facebook. Hence, Meta is planning to roll out more new features for this format across both its social media platforms.

For the unversed, Meta said that it took down over 24.9 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 7.5 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in January in India.

Between January 1-31, Facebook received 700 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 338 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

–With inputs from IANS