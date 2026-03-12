End of pirated movies on Telegram? Government orders removal of 3,100 channels

If you have been one of those who rushed to Telegram whenever needed to look out for a new movie or web series, then know that comfort is about to end! The Indian government has stepped in and asked Telegram to remove pirated content from its platform after identifying more than 3,100 channels allegedly sharing movies and OTT shows illegally, IANS reported. Also Read: How to use Telegram bots for daily tasks

You must be wondering why the government is taking this action. This comes after complaints from major streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema, which flagged widespread sharing of their copyrighted content through Telegram. Following a review, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, asking the platform to take down infringing content. Also Read: Why is this country banning WhatsApp? Here’s what’s happening

Officials reportedly identified 3,142 Telegram channels that were distributing pirated movies, web series, and other copyrighted material without permission.

Why Telegram became a piracy hotspot

Telegram wasn’t designed for piracy, but its features made it attractive for it. The platform allows users to create large channels, share big files, and maintain a level of anonymity.

For people looking to distribute pirated content, this combination made Telegram a convenient hub. Entire movies, OTT episodes, and even newly released content often appeared on channels within hours of release.

But this convenience also made it easier for authorities and rights holders to track where the content was coming from.

What this means for you

For regular Telegram users, this action could mean two things. First, some of the channels that used to share movies and web series may simply disappear if Telegram removes them.

Second, it could become harder to find pirated content on the platform if enforcement continues. While piracy will likely shift to other corners of the internet, Telegram may no longer remain the go-to place for it.

For users who were part of such channels, it’s also a reminder that sharing or downloading pirated content can still fall under copyright violations.