Elon Musk announces final date for removing blue tick of legacy verified Twitter users

Elon Musk has made a fresh announcement about Twitter's ongoing blue tick controversy. The Twitter boss said that the final date for removing the blue tick of legacy verified users is April 20. What he means is that users who were verified on Twitter before Musk took over and revamped the Twitter Blue subscription will lose their blue check on April 20.

In late March, Twitter said legacy verified users would lose their blue check from April 1, but nothing happened, at least immediately. Many users speculated it was an April Fool's Day prank, but, to their dismay, it was not. A day later, the Twitter Verified account — an account that followed users as soon as they received verification in the old system — unfollowed everyone in its list. This came across as a hint that the windup of legacy blue ticks on Twitter will soon begin, and now we have a date.

"Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20," tweeted the billionaire owner of Twitter.

Who will not be affected?

This move targets legacy verified users, meaning those accounts that were verified before the new Twitter Blue verification system kicked in. Last year, Musk overhauled the Twitter Blue subscription to include verification in it. Only the subscribers of Twitter Blue will be eligible for the blue tick. So, if you have a Twitter Blue subscription and were given a blue tick as part of that, you will not be affected.

What can legacy verified users do?

April 20 is the last date legacy verified users get to keep their blue tick. After that, there will be no legacy verified users on Twitter. It will be just the Twitter Blue subscribers and those who did not subscribe. If you want a blue tick next to your name, you will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue. There is no other way.

Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,800 annually on the Web and Rs 900 per month and Rs 9,400 annually on Android and iOS.