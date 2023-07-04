As Twitter restricts access, Bluesky reopens new account sign-ups

Touted as a Twitter alternative, Bluesky last week stopped new account registrations because of a large influx of users to the platform.

Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, announced that it has reopened the sign-ups that the company disabled a few days back. “We just enabled account sign-ups again, so any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account,” the company said, according to the screenshot shared by The Verge.

According to Bluesky’s status page, the platform was experiencing “degraded performance” on Saturday last week. In an update, the platform said: “We are still working to accommodate the large influx of users and increase in traffic.” On Sunday, the platform posted: “Sign-ups are currently disabled as is the ‘Popular with Friends’ feed. Otherwise, the service should be operating correctly.”

Last week, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls.

It seemed that the “large influx of users” and “increase in traffic” on Bluesky was due to the reading posts limits introduced on Twitter. Elon Musk, who owns Twitter parent X Corp., announced more restrictions for Twitter users. In addition to blocking access to TweetDeck for non-paying subscribers, Musk said that each account will come with a daily quota of how many posts they can see. While Twitter Blue subscribers can see 10,000 posts a day, those using Twitter for free will be able to see only 800 posts a day. New accounts will be limited to seeing only 500 posts a day. Musk cited the prevention of data scraping as the reason behind this move. Twitter also recently mandated logging in to the platform to be able to see any tweet.

In other news, Meta is gearing up to take on Twitter with its own text-based conversation app called Threads. As Twitter users look for alternatives to escape from increasing restrictions on the platform, Instagram has listed Threads on the Apple App Store. It is likely to become available on July 6 to everyone. Threads was also spotted on the Google Play Store recently before its listing was either taken down or hidden. “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” read the description of the app.

— Written with inputs from IANS