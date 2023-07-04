Instagram likely to launch Twitter rival Threads on July 6

The launch of Instagram Threads comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site. The upcoming social media app that is seen as a rival to Twitter is now listed on the Apple App Store with a launch date of July 6.

Threads, Instagram’s text-based conversation app, will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple’s App Store showed. “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” read the description of the app.

In addition to its listing on the iPhone marketplace, Threads briefly showed up on the Google Play Store last week with screenshots and details similar to what the App Store listing shows now. Moreover, some users claim to have seen a different listing for Threads on Google Play that is still live but does not have a launch date mentioned. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck. Musk’s latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month. Several users criticised the move that limited their access to the number of tweets they can see in a single day depending on their account status. Twitter users who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription were allowed the maximum number of tweets, while non-paying ones were a whole lot less. New accounts will see the least number of tweets in a single day.

Threads has an interface similar to other Twitter alternatives, such as Mastodon and Bluesky, which stopped taking more account registrations as people flocked to it after Musk’s abrupt decision for Twitter. According to The Verge, Threads will integrate with the decentralised social media protocol called ActivityPub, which is also being used by Mastodon.

— Written with inputs from Reuters