Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

Apple does not allow its users to install third-party applications. Users have resorted to jailbreaking their iPhones to install third-party apps.

  • Published: April 19, 2023 4:36 PM IST

  • Apple is reportedly working on major changes in iOS 17.
  • Apple's iOS 17 is expected to be announced at WWDC 23.
  • Apple may allow third-party stores in iOS 17.
If you are an Apple user, you would know that Apple does not allow third-party application installation on its iOS platform. The reason behind this is the security and privacy of its users and to avoid malware to a certain extent. Also Read - Apple Mixed Reality headset to offer a host of utility apps, support iPad apps

Well, this is about to change. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on major changes in iOS platform, and these changes might get reflected in iOS 17, which is expected to be announced at WWDC 2023. As per the report, Apple might allow third-party stores and sideloading in its iOS 17. In addition to this, the company is likely to allow running installation packages directly like Android. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook relishes his first vada pav with Madhuri Dixit

The move is a part of Apple’s efforts to comply with European Union’s Digital Markets Act. The act, which will be implemented in March 2024, requires Apple to allow sideloading (installing software downloaded from the web) in addition to third-party app stores in its iPhones and iPads. Through this provision, the act tries to ensure fair competition. Failing to comply with these provisions of the act could ban the company from the EU. Also Read - Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video

Further, the report says that these features might only be available in Europe and that Apple could put certain security requirements before allowing third-party apps. The report also says that it is possible the company charge a fees from the users.

In any case, this will be the first time that Apple will allow users to install third-party apps on their iPhones. In the past, users have been resorting to jailbreaking their iPhones to install third-party applications. However, Apple views it as a violation of the end-user license agreement and strongly cautions device owners against it.

Under a similar approach, Apple will also have to adopt a USB Type-C interface. Furthermore, Apple has to decide on making its iMessage work with other services, which is another mandate by the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently inaugurated its first retail store in India called Apple BKC. The store is located in the bustling locality of Bandra Kurla Complex in India’s financial capital Mumbai. The Cupertino-based company will open its second store in the capital city of New Delhi this week.

