After Netflix, YouTube confirms the app's unavailability on the Vision Pro

Google has now decided to not release its app on the Vision Pro headset. It is following the footsteps of Netflix as it decided not to release a dedicated app for Apple’s highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset ‘Vision Pro’.

What this means is that to access YouTube and watch YouTube videos, users will have to go through the web browser. Having said that, users will have to rely on Apple’s Safari web browser.

“We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch, and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari,” a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying.

YouTube hasn’t revealed the reason behind this decision and it’s also unclear if the company plans to support Vision Pro in the future. That’s probably since to release an app on Vision Pro, YouTube may have to setup a new team. That could be a costly process.

Interestingly, YouTube offers an app for the rival headset Meta Quest. Netflix previosuly confirmed that it will not make a separate app for the Vision Pro. For the unversed, YouTube also has an iPad app version which hasn’t been updated long. YouTube also seem to not have plans to modify its existing iPad version, the report said.

Numerous other firms, like Meta-owned Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and WhatsApp, might also be holding off on releasing compatible apps, as per the Macstories. Not just YouTube and Netflix, but a slew of apps will be missing on the Vision Pro headset. Bumble, Snapchat, Roku, YouTube Music, and Lyft are among other missing apps.

Here are some of the apps that will be available on the Vision Pro.

A total of twenty apps, including TikTok, Disney+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Peacock, among others, will be the first to offer entertainment experiences on the headset.

Apple will launch the Vision Pro headset in the US on February 2. The headset went for pre-booking earlier today in the aforesaid region. Apple Vision Pro is priced starting $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro have now begun.

