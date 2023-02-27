Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Watch S1 Pro launched in Europe: Price, specifications

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 13 series ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro stole the limelight, so it is possible you might not have noticed the other launches. At the event, Xiaomi also launched the Buds 4 Pro and Watch S1 Pro in European markets. These are the flagship products from the company in their categories, much like how the Xiaomi 13 Pro is for the smartphone category. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launched with 120hz display, triple cameras, and up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Watch S1 Pro have been launched in some European markets, including the United Kingdom, but not in other regions such as the United States of America or Canada. Xiaomi has also not launched the Buds 4 Pro and Watch S1 Pro in India even though the price reveal of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India is scheduled to take place on February 28.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro specifications, price

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro earbuds have a different design from most wireless earbuds. It has a shiny finish in two accents and is available in two shades — Star Gold and Space Black. It comes with an 11mm "super balance" driver that supports the Sony LDAC Hi-Res audio codec. This means the earbuds can transfer data of up to 32 bits at up to 990Kbps. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro comes with support for active noise cancellation of up to 48dB and supports the dimensional audio feature. It essentially is Xiaomi's term for spatial audio where the earbuds adjust the sound according to head movements.

There is a feature called Intelligent Fit Monitoring, which checks if the earbuds have fitted properly according to your ears’ structure. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also come with support for dual device connectivity, meaning you can connect the earbuds and use them with two devices simultaneously. The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of runtime on a single charge, but with the charging case, you get up to 38 hours. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also supports wireless charging.

Xiaomi has launched the Buds 4 Pro in Europe at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 21,775).

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications, price

Xiaomi has launched the Watch S1 Pro, as well, in Europe. Since it was launched in China, we are already familiar with the specifications. The Watch S1 Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480×480 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits. It comes with water resistance of up to 5 metres. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro features a 24-hour heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor, with the ability to track sleep patterns, stress levels, and skin temperature. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro does not run Wear OS and you get MIUI custom software.

On the health and fitness side, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro features over 100 workout modes. A built-in GPS on the smartwatch allows location tracking for outdoor activities such as cycling and running. The Watch S1 Pro is powered by a 12nm processor and brings support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a battery life of up to 15 days.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro price in Europe is EUR 299, which is roughly Rs 26,125.