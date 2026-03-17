This smart ring tracks your sleep, stress and more: Oura Ring 4 debuts in India, check price here

Oura has been in the wearable tech market since 2013; however, the tech giant has forayed into India with the latest launch of the Oura Ring 4. We all know the concept of a smart ring – instead of sitting on your wrist like a smartwatch, this one sits on your finger, quietly tracking your health throughout the day. However, it comes at a premium price!

Note that the Oura Ring 4 was first introduced in select markets in late 2024, but now it has finally made its debut in India. Here is what the latest Oura Ring 4 offers.

Oura Ring 4 price and availability in India

The Oura Ring 4 starts at Rs 28,900 for the Black and Silver variants. Premium finishes like Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Rose Gold are priced at Rs 39,900.

The ring will be available online and across Croma stores in India starting March 18. It comes in multiple sizes (4 to 15) to make it a perfect fit for you. Apart from these, there’s also a monthly subscription priced at Rs 599, which brings better insights and personalised recommendations inside the Oura app.

Oura Ring 4: What does it offer?

The Oura Ring 4 features a titanium build, making it lightweight, durable, and comfortable for all-day use. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 metres, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off during workouts or daily activities. Apart from that, the Oura Ring 4 is all about health tracking. It monitors sleep stages and quality, heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV), Blood oxygen levels during sleep, body temperature trends, stress, and activity levels.

It uses a mix of advanced sensors and what Oura calls Smart Sensing technology to deliver more accurate readings. The ring continuously tracks your data and turns it into simple, easy-to-understand insights inside the app. The ring doesn’t just show how long you slept; it breaks down your sleep stages, recovery levels, and even highlights patterns over time.

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The Oura Ring 4 offers up to 7-8 days of battery life on a single charge. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and works with both Android and iOS devices.