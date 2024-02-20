This new neckband lets you change your voice on calls

If you are looking for neckband earphones but the existing ones on the market do not fit your requirements, Unix’s new UX-2000 Retro can impress you. The new Unix UX-2000 Retro is a wireless neckband, which, in addition to letting you listen to music and take calls, gives you the ability to change your voice. While that may sound like something you would not commonly do, having five customisable voices on the neckband may add fun to your conversations on calls.

The new Unix UX-2000 Retro can change your voice on calls so you can sound like a baby, a cartoon character, or even an old man. “… the UX-2000 Retro goes beyond the ordinary, offering users a unique experience with 5 changeable voices,” said Sandeep Bafna, co-founder of Unix India. “It’s a testament to our continuous efforts to bring novelty to our users, ensuring that every product embodies our dedication to quality, affordability, and a touch of innovation for a distinctive user experience.”

The voice-changing feature could be a cool way to surprise your contacts or just have fun being able to speak in a different voice, but I am unsure how useful it will be in the long run.

Other than that, it is a regular neckband. The UX-2000 Retro offers environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clear calls and music playback in noisy environments. There is a 1000mAh battery inside the neckband, which the company claims can offer a 450-hour playtime. The battery supports quick charging so that you can get enough juice in less time. The earbuds on the neckband are magnetic, so when they are attached, the neckband is automatically powered off. The Unix UX-2000 Retro supports Bluetooth 5.2, which is compatible with most devices and allows for a seamless connection. The company also claims the neckband is sweatproof and an “ideal fit for active lifestyles.”

The Unix UX-2000 Retro neckband costs Rs 999 and is now available to buy from online shopping platforms, such as Flipkart and Amazon.