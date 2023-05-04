Sweden-based brand Audio Pro enters India with new speakers range

Audio Pro, a Sweden-based wireless audio brand, has forayed into India’s personal audio device market with the launch of a wide range of speakers. At the Smart Home Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the brand announced it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Mumbai-based distributor Alphatec for sales across the country.

The speaker range launched in India includes eight products — Addon C10 MKII, Addon C5 MKII, Drumbfire II, A10, A15, A48, A38 and A28. These will be available offline through eight ‘Premium Retail Stores’ across cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai. For online sales, customers can go to Amazon, Flipkart, and Headphone Zone, among others. Audio Pro said it aims to attain 50 POS across the leading retail chain.

Audio Pro A38, Drumfire II, A10, and more

The most premium product in the company’s kitty available in India is the A38. At a price tag of Rs 1,49,990, the Audio Pro A38 is claimed to offer “an astonishing music and TV sound experience surpassing that one of the soundbars.” That is because the speaker uses a bigger soundstage. When coupled with a slightly cheaper A28, priced at Rs 1,01,890, will offer the best audio experience. Then comes the Audio Pro Drumfire II. It is a two-part tower speaker, which belts out a powerful 300W output. The company claims the D2 detachable component creates a room-filling sound. It will be available at Rs 1,15,630.

On the other hand, if you are looking for the cheapest option from Audio Pro, the A10 seems like a good choice. It is a small and round speaker with a fabric front, a dedicated woofer, and BMR technology. It costs Rs 36,150 and brings support for AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Wireless multi-room support.

According to Audio Pro, all its speakers can be optimised for better sound using an app, which will also provide support for a multi-room setup. There is also support for Spotify Connect with six preset options on select speakers. Audio Pro’s speakers are available in black, grey, and white colours.

Commenting on the launch of the new range of speakers, Jens Henriksen, chairman of the board and owner at Audio Pro, said, “Our intend is that a sound should be felt, heard, and stimulate all the senses and Alphatec, a brand which is very much known for being the epic centre of some of the world’s best audio and video equipment is the perfect partner that we could have wished in this journey.”