Sony on Thursday launched its lightest over-head wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation support. The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones come with features like Hi-Res audio, hands-free calling, and multi-point connection. Also Read - PlayStation Plus gaming catalogue for March 2023 revealed: Here are all the games coming to it

The Sony WH-CH720N is priced under Rs 10,000 and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 Pro in development, could launch in late 2024

Sony WH-CH720N specifications and features

Sony’s all-new WH-CH720N comes with a sleek matte finish featuring oval-shaped earpads. The headphones have a 30mm dynamic driver with 323 ohms. Also Read - Sony opposes Microsoft’s Activision acquisition, says it could sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation

Since the headphones are wireless, they come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. The headphones have a connectivity range of 10 meters. The earbuds come with notable features like Hi-Res audio and Active Noise Cancellation support.

The headphones are powered by Sony’s integrated V1 chip and feature Dual Noise sensor technology. The headphones support DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancements Engine) which helps in delivering high-quality sound. It also helps in multipoint connectivity, which the wearable supports.

The multipoint connection can be enabled with easy button operation. There’s also support for swift pair and fast pair.

Furthermore, the headphones pack a battery that is said to offer up to 50 hours of playback with noise cancelling off and up to 25 hours with noise cancelling on. Charging the headphones is fairly quick. With only 3 minutes of charge, the headphones are said to offer 1 hour of playback.

Lastly, the headphones come with sustainable packaging. The packaging of the headphones has zero plastic used in the material, that’s Sony’s Vow of reducing the environmental impact of its products.

Sony WH-CH720N price in India, colors, and availability

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are priced at Rs 9,990 and come in Blue, Black, and White shades. The headphones will go on sale tomorrow, i.e. March 17 in India.

Interested buyers can purchase the headphones online on Sony’s ShopatSC website, and offline at Sony center and Sony Exclusive stores.