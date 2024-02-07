Sennheiser, the renowned audio brand, has recently launched its latest product, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones, in India. This new addition to their headphone lineup is set to revolutionise the way we experience audio. These headphones offer high-quality wireless audio along with exceptional features such as Hybrid ANC and a 50-hour battery life to name a few.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus India price and availability

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones will be available in black and white colour variants at a price of Rs 15,990. They will up for purchase in India starting February 14, 2024. Sennheiser has announced special launch offer on the purchase of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones. The company said that interested buyers can purchase these headphones at a special offer price of Rs 14,999, which is inclusive of a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000. This pre-booking offer starts from February 7 and is valid till February 13. on www.sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon India.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus features

These headphones come with the company’s proprietary 37mm dynamic transducer with a frequency response ranging between 10Hz to 22kHz and support for Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization mode. It features Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature with a frequency range of 50Hz to 8kHz. Sennheiser says that its newly launched headphones support all popular codecs including aptX Adaptive.

Coming to the battery, Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones come with an 800mAh battery that can last up to 50 hours on music playtime via Bluetooth and with ANC. These headphones take around 3.5 hours to charge completely and 10 minutes of charging is capable of providing up to 5 hours of music playback time.

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones sports an intuitive touch panel and companion app that respond to gesture controls such as taps and swipes manage listening levels, wireless media controls, and transparency mode. These headphones also come with a touch-enabled earcup to offer feature control without needing to search for buttons or dive into menus. Lastly, for connectivity, these headphones have Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus folds flat and ships with a protective zip-storage case keep the device safe.