Amazon finds: Best deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches

Bluetooth calling smartwatches are the newest must-have accessory for anyone looking to stay connected on the go. With the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, you can leave your phone in your pocket and stay hands-free. You no longer have to fumble for your phone or miss important calls while you’re out and about. Many models also offer additional features like fitness tracking and music playback. Whether you’re a busy professional or a fitness enthusiast, these smartwatches are the ultimate solution to staying connected while keeping your phone out of sight. So why wait? Get your Bluetooth calling smartwatch today and experience the freedom and convenience of always staying connected! Here are some deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max comes with a 2.01-inch display with a resolution of 240×296 pixels and a brightness of 320 nits. The smartwatch comes with a sleek and stunning metal body design and a standby time of 15 days. The company claims a continuous usage of up to seven days. With the help of Bluetooth, you can make calls without needing to pull out your phone from your pocket. The smartwatch ensures crystal-clear audio quality, allowing you to have conversations with ease. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max is currently available for Rs 1,199, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 14,999.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

With a display of 1.85 inches, the Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a brightness of 550 nits. You can talk directly to your loved ones from your wrist, manage calls, and access your favourite contacts right from the smartwatch. With Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch ensures a faster and more stable connection while consuming low power. The Noise Health Suite lets you track your fitness journey with a whole range of wellness features and over 100 sports modes. The Noise Pulse 2 Max is currently available for Rs 1,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 5,999.

boAt Wave Call Smartwatch

This smartwatch from boAt comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with a 2.5D touch interface and a brightness of 550 nits. With support for over 150 watch faces, this smartwatch is highly customisable. The Wave Call allows calling over a Bluetooth connection using a premium built-in speaker. The dial pad on the smartwatch is super responsive and convenient, allowing you to save up to 10 contacts. The boAt Wave Call smartwatch is available currently for Rs 1,699, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 7,990.