Samsung Confirms Galaxy Watch and Ring to Detect Early Signs of Dementia Using AI, Revealed at CES 2026

Samsung announced to take its wearables section beyond just basic health tracking at CES 2026. The company revealed that it is working on a new health features that could help identify early signs of Dementia. As per Samsung, the future Galaxy devices will play a major role in identifying signs of cognitive decline, including Dementia. This move comes after company’s growing focus on preventive health increases. The company aims to work on technology that supports users before serious health problems appear.

Samsung Wearable to Detect Early Signs of Dementia

During its first day at CES 2025, Samsung confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy devices will be able to monitor mental health issues. The tech giant mentioned that its wearables such as Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, will be able to analyze daily behavior or patterns that help it to detect possible early warning signs of mental decline.

This means the futuristic Galaxy wearables will not just work as a basic steps tracking and heart rate monitoring, but will also understand how users think, move, and interact with technology.

How Galaxy Devices May Detect Cognitive Changes

The tech giant explained that its wearables will look at several subtle signals, including changes in movement, speed, and more. Additionally, it will also detect unusual interaction with smart home devices along with noticing differences in how users speak while using Bixby.

It means is a person has slower responses, unclear speech, or reduced activity, then it might indicate early signs of cognitive changes or decline. The system will combine all data from smartphone, wearables, and other connected devices to analyze the broader picture of the user’s health.

Nevertheless, the company clearly stated that these features are not to diagnose dementia or any other mental illness. Instead, it will provide early alerts, encouraging users and their families to seek professional medical advice.

Role of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is the main center of this system to analyze mental illness. Samsung plan on using AI to analyze large amounts of data collected from Galaxy devices. In addition, the AI analysis will also suggest personalized exercise routines, sleep guidance, and lifestyle suggestions. Over time, Galaxy devices may act as daily health assistants rather than simple tracking tools.

Availability

The company has not shared the official fixed timeline for the launch of these dementia related features. However, the tools will first arrive in beta in selected markets. Samsung is also working with researchers to improve accuracy and reliability before a wider rollout.