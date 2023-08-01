Xiaomi has announced the launch of a range of products in India today. The newly launched products include Redmi Watch 3 Active and Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones.

Redmi Watch 3 Active offers a range of features for fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious users and casual wearers and Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones comes with noise cancellation, long battery life and comfortable design.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active boasts impressive features such as a 1.83-inch LCD, a battery life of up to 12 days, Bluetooth calling, and over 100 sports modes. On the other hand, the Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones offer multi-point pairing, a Type C port, IPX 5 water resistance, and dual microphones.

Redmi Watch 3 Active price and availability

Redmi Watch 3 Active is available in Charcoal Black and Platinum Grey colours and is priced at Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be available for sale starting August 3 at 12 PM via Xiaomi’s official website.

Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones price and availability

Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones are available in two colours- Black and Blue and are priced at Rs 1,199. The newly launched wireless earphones will be available for sale starting August 2 at 12PM via Xiaomi’s official website.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications

The Redmi Watch 3 Active has a rectangular dial with a plastic frame and metallic coating for a premium look. It has a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. The display also supports a 60Hz refresh rate and has up to 450nits of adjustable brightness. Users can choose from over 200 watch faces to customize their look.

Coming to the battery, the smartwatch comes with a 289mAh battery and Xiaomi claims the battery can last up to 12 days on a single charge with standard usage. The watch also supports quick charging and can attain a full charge in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with Bluetooth v5.3 and supports Bluetooth calling. The watch has a built-in microphone and speaker and users can also make SOS calls by triple-pressing the side button.

In addition to this, the smartwatch is equipped with various sensors and algorithms that can monitor and analyse the user’s health and fitness data. The watch can measure the user’s heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and sleep quality. It can also track the user’s menstrual cycle and provide reminders and insights. The watch has over 100 sports modes.

The watch is also water-resistant up to 5 ATM and it is compatible with smartphones with Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above.

Redmi SonicBass 2 wireless earphones specifications

The Redmi Sonicbass 2 Wireless Earphones are equipped with 9.2 mm dynamic drivers, support SBC codec, Bluetooth v5.2 and a range of 10m. It also features dual-mic noise cancellation that suppresses environmental noise during calls.

The earphones support multi-point dual pairing, which means users can connect them with two devices at once and enjoy active switching between them automatically.

Coming to the battery, the earphones have a strong battery life of up to 16 hours. They also have a standby time of up to 230 hours, and they come with a Type C interface and support quick charging.

They also have an IPX5 rating that makes them splash and sweatproof. Users can also activate the voice assistant of their phone with the earphones.