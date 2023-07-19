Redmi Watch 3 Active India launch date announced

Redmi’s affordable smartwatch, Watch 3 Active is coming to India next month. In an announcement, Redmi said it will launch the new “on-the-go calling and health partner” on August 1. The Redmi Watch 3 Active debuted last month in select international markets, months after the original Redmi Watch 3 Lite arrived in China.

“With Redmi Watch 3 Active by your side, you’ll never miss a beat and stay at the top of your game, every single day,” said Redmi India on Twitter. The company did not share full specifications but it did reveal a few features of the upcoming smartwatch.

According to the Redmi website, the Redmi Watch 3 Active will come with a rectangular dial with curved edges and a silicone strap in three colours. The watch has a “premium metallic finish,” support for Bluetooth 5.3-supported calling and a battery back of up to 12 days on a single charge. The website also shows the smartwatch will come with 24×7 health monitoring tools, as well as more than 100 sports modes and more than 200 watch faces. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is also 5ATM waterproof.

Since the upcoming Redmi Watch 3 Active is likely identical to its global counterpart, we can expect the smartwatch to come with a 1.83-inch display. The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a stress monitor, and a sleep tracker. The smartwatch also has a microphone, allowing users to take up calls without using the phone. Although the smartwatch will need to be paired with a phone for calls since it does not support native cellular connectivity.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active was launched at $39.99 in select countries. That translates to roughly Rs 3,300, but I doubt the smartwatch will cost that much in India. We will find out more about the smartwatch in the coming days, but the price details are going to be out on the day of launch.