Redmi Buds 4 Lite tipped to arrive in global markets soon

Redmi may be planning to launch a pair of new earbuds outside of China soon. The Redmi Buds 4 Lite, which was launched alongside the Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and Redmi K60, back in December last year, has appeared on the website of the certification authority of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). That means the earbuds are heading for a global launch.

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the Redmi Buds 4 Lite has received certification from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) where it is listed with the model number M2236E1. While the listing does not reveal any specifications of the earbuds, we are already familiar because the Redmi Buds 4 Lite earbuds are selling in China already.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Buds 4 Lite comes with modest features, so there is no active noise cancellation on these earbuds. But you get features such as Google Fast Pair, which lets your earbuds show up on a compatible Android phone without needing you to make a search. That is because the earbuds come with support for Bluetooth 5.3. There is a 12mm dynamic driver that the company claims offers low distortion, crisp high tones, and punchier bass.

The Redmi Buds 4 Lite also offers AI noise cancellation during calls. The earbuds come with IP54 water and dust resistance. Redmi claims the earbuds offer a backup time of 20 hours and that a single charge would offer up to 5 hours of playtime per earbud. The earbuds come with gesture input, such as for playing and pausing music.

As for the design of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, the earbuds come with a stem but without silicone ear tips, which means they may become uncomfortable to wear over prolonged usage. The charging case is in oval shape with the charging port located on the back. The earbuds come in an off-white colour.

While Redmi has not said anything, rumours are rife that the Buds 4 Lite may cost $30 in international markets.