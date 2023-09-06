Realme T300 earbuds launch: Realme has launched Realme T300 earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds will join Realme’s existing line of True wireless earbuds in India, which includes Realme TechLife Buds T100 and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo.

Realme T300 earbuds India price and availability

Realme T300 earbuds are available in Black and White colours and come at a special launch price of Rs 2,199.

Realme T300 earbuds specifications

Realme T300 earbuds come with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, which has 24 percent more vibration area when compared to the 10mm driver. It has titanium coated diaphragm, high-tension HTW wire coil and N52 magnets that bring full bass and clear vocals to the user, as per the company claim. These earbuds can run spatial audio algorithms to create 360-degree 3D spatial audio effects.

The newly launched Realme T300 earbuds support up to 30dB active noise cancellation and four mic call noise cancellation. These earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 with SBC, AAC and Dolby Atmos. They have double tap, triple tap and touch and hold controls to play/pause music, answer/hang up the call, change track, noise control mode and more. In addition to this, volume adjustment, voice assistant, game mode, and previous track functions can be customized in the app.

Coming to the battery, Realme T300 earbuds come with a 460mAh charging case battery and a 43mAh single earbud battery capacity. The company claims that these earbuds give 6 hours of playback time with noise cancellation and 8 hours of playback time in normal mode. It comes with a USB Type-C port.

These earbuds are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance and have support for Google Assistant and call function. Each earbud carries a weight of approximately 4.1g and the charging case with earbuds weighs approximately 40.7g.