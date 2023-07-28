Poco on Friday launched the all-new Poco Pods TWS earbuds in India. With the new TWS earbuds, the company enters into the AIoT space in the country. Poco Pods are affordable and come with several highlighting features such as 12mm drivers, long battery life, low-latency mode, and an IP rating.

READ MORE Poco India Head teases a new smartphone, likely the Poco M6 Pro

Poco Pods price in India, availability

Poco Pods come at a price of Rs 1,199, which makes them one of the most affordable TWS earbuds. The earbuds come in a single Black and Yellow color option.

The first sale of the earbuds is scheduled for July 29 on Flipkart.

Poco Pods specifications and features

Poco Pods are lightweight and compact featuring 12mm drivers. The drivers are said to offer accurate bass performance and rich and clear sound. The earbuds come with touch controls for controlling the music and attending and declining calls. The earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. They support fast charging, where 10 minutes of charge will provide up to 90 minutes of music listening time.

The earbuds come with features like low-latency audio of up to 60ms. This will ensure that there’s minimal latency when playing games, watching movies, and listening to music. Poco is also offering an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The earbuds also have seamless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Google Fast Pair. The latter enables single-tap pairing of the earbuds.

While there’s no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which isn’t even expected for the price, the Poco Pods come with Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. It helps the earbuds to deliver clear audio in noisy environments like crowded streets or bustling cafes.

Poco’s India Head, Himanshu Tandon is proud of the brand entering the AIoT space in India.

“With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods. The POCO Pods are a perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unmatched audio performance. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and introducing an exciting technology portfolio for our users,” stated Tandon.

In other news about Poco, the company has teased a launch of a new smartphone series in India. The company is expected to launch the number ‘6’ series of phones. Rumors suggest that the leaked Poco M6 series may arrive in the country in August. The Poco M6 Pro from the series could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12R, which was launched earlier in China.