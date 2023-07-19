Poco has launched quite a few ‘5’ number phones in India across series like the C series, M series, X series, and F series. Now, the company is moving to ‘6’ number phones. The Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has teased a new series’ launch. Rumors suggest that the company may launch the Poco M6 series, more specifically the Poco M6 Pro.

While Tandon has confirmed a new smartphone series’ launch, he hasn’t given us a date. His tweet says Coming Soon making us guess its launch timeline. If an educated guess is to be done, expect the launch of the ‘6’ series of phones in August.

We believe in having a lean and mean portfolio. POCO '5' Series had – C50, C51, C55, M5, X5, X5 Pro and F5 which gave us tremendous growth in the first half of this year. READ MORE Poco F5 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers It's time to move to the '6' series now!! #ComingSoon — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) July 19, 2023

Previously, Kacper Skrzypek, who’s a popular Xiaomi tipster, revealed that there’s a new Poco smartphone dubbed Poco M6 Pro 5G lined up for India launch. It is believed to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12R, which launched earlier in China.

If that’s to be believed then the Poco M6 Pro 5G may come with the following specs.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The smartphone may come with a 6.79-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution like the Note 12R. The screen may have a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display may have 550 nits of peak brightness and some sort of protection.

The Note 12R has the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. That said, expect the same chipset in the Poco M6 Pro 5G. It may come with Adreno 613 GPU and have 4GB of base LPDDR4x storage and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device will likely have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone may feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It may come with a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone will most likely boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. Since most Xiaomi phones come with an IR blaster, expect the same on the M6 Pro. It may also have an IP53 rating and dual-SIM slot.

In other news about Poco, the company recently announced the Poco C51 in partnership with Airtel, wherein, Airtel customers were able to buy the device at a cheaper price.