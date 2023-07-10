Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds launched in India

The new Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds come with highlighted features such as active noise-cancellation, Golden Sound and Oppo Alive Audio.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds have arrived in India alongside the Reno 10 series. The new Enco Air 3 Pro bring Oppo’s latest noise-cancelling capabilities, which the company claims will offer interruption-free music and less distracting calls. These earbuds follow the design language of their predecessors, featuring a translucent lid on the charging case, which will appeal to most customers.

The new Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro comes with highlighted features such as Golden Sound and Oppo Alive Audio, which allow users to customise sound according to one’s ears and listen to spatial audio on select apps, respectively. Oppo claims that the new Enco Air 3 Pro will offer a good music listening experience when used with these features.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro price in India

The Enco Air 3 Pro costs Rs 4,999 and will go on sale starting July 11 from Flipkart and Oppo’s online and offline retail stores. The earbuds come in green and white colours.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro specifications

The new Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds use 12.4mm dynamic drivers to offer a balance between bass and treble. There is a frequency range of 20Hz-40kHz on the Enco Air 3 Pro. The active noise cancellation on the earbuds supports up to 49dB of noise, which means you can listen to music without the disturbance of a room fan or your office colleagues talking. Alongside, there is a transparency mode, as well, allowing you to listen to your surroundings when required without having to remove the earbuds.

For connectivity, the Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3, offering a connection range of up to 10 metres, but you will get the best latency when they are close to the paired device. The earbuds support LDAC and AAC codecs for high-quality audio from music streaming apps. Oppo claims the Enco Air 3 Pro can last up to 30 hours with the charging case. While each earbud packs a 43mAh battery, the charging case uses a 440mAh battery. The total system takes up to 120 minutes to fully charge, but just the earbuds take 90 minutes to charge entirely. Oppo claims the Enco Air 3 Pro comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it can withstand splashes.