OnePlus Watch 4 could launch soon: Here’s what the latest leak reveals

After the launch of the OnePlus Watch 3 earlier this year, it now looks like the tech giant is already working on its successor. Now, the OnePlus Watch 4 has recently appeared on a certification platform, which suggests that the launch is not far away. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 leaks reveal specs, storage, price and release timeline ahead of India Launch

It must be noted that certification listings don’t usually reveal everything. However, some of the essential details have leaked this time that shape what we can expect from the next OnePlus Watch 4. Also Read: OnePlus 15T China launch confirmed for THIS date; India may get it as OnePlus 15s later

According to reports, the OnePlus Watch 4 has been spotted on the EMVCo certification database with the model number XL905. For context, EMVCo certification is usually linked to secure payment systems, which also suggests that NFC-based payments could be supported on the smartwatch. More importantly, such listings often appear close to launch timelines. So, while OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, the Watch 4 could be unveiled soon. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April with OnePlus Turbo 6-like specs

OnePlus Watch 4: What upgrades to expect?

One of the most talked-about details from the leak is the possible IP69 rating. If this turns out to be true, it would be a crucial upgrade from the usual IP68 protection seen on most smartwatches. In simple terms, IP69 means better resistance, not just against dust and water immersion, but also against high-pressure water. But OnePlus doesn’t seem to be making drastic changes under the hood, as it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and may pack around 646mAh battery. Moreover, the Watch 4 is expected to be a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution in a 47mm case.

However, the battery is something which could be the highlight. The Watch 3 was known for lasting longer than most Android smartwatches, and the similar battery size suggests that the Watch 4 may continue in the same direction.

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At this point, everything is based on leaks and certification listings. If the timeline follows previous launches, we can expect an official announcement soon. Until then, it’s a wait for OnePlus to confirm the details.