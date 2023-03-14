OnePlus Buds Pro 2R go on sale in India: Check price, top offers

OnePlus hosted its Cloud Nine event last month wherein the company introduced its flagship OnePlus 11 series, the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. In addition to these devices, the company also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R truly wireless earbuds (TWS). Now, a little over a month later, OnePlus has announced that OnePlus Buds Pro 2R earbuds are available for open sale in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to launch on April 4

Priced at Rs 9,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R TWS earbuds will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store App starting 12PM today in Obsidian Black, and Misty White colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus rolls out the final upgrade with Oxygen OS 13 for OnePlus Nord CE users

In addition to making these earbuds available across the country, OnePlus has also announced a bunch of launch offers for the interested buyers. The company today announced that as a limited-period offer, users can avail Instant discount of Rs 500 on purchasing the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R earbuds through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit and Debit EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in. This would bring down the effective price of these earbuds to Rs 9,499. Also Read - OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers

Apart from this, interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 150 through ICICI net banking transactions on the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R through OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R TWS earbuds specifications

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R feature MelodyBoost dual drivers that have been co-created with Dynaudio. They have an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter dual drivers with a frequency response of 10Hz to 40KHz and three microphones on each side. In addition to this, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R features comes with TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) functionality that is capable of eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. These earbuds also come with a transparency mode that allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

While the earbuds come with IP55 certification, the charging case comes with IPX4 dust and water0resistant coating. Coming to the battery, each earbud has a 60mAh battery while the charging case has a 520mAh battery. The earbuds and the case can last for around nine hours and 39 hours respectively with ANC turned off, and six hours and 25 hours with the feature turned off. Additionally, these earbuds also offer LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection.