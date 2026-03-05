Nothing Headphone (a) launches with 135-hour battery and adaptive ANC: Check price here

Nothing has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the Nothing Headphone (a), an over-ear headphone designed to offer premium features at a more accessible price. This comes during the launch event of the Nothing Phone 4a series. As usual, the tech giant tried to bring the signature design and control options to the Nothing Headphone (a). Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro launched with Snapdragon chips, new Glyph interface: Price in India, specs

What all does it bring to the table? From specifications to features, here is everything to know about the Nothing Headphone (a). Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro, Headphone (a) are here!

Nothing Headphone (a) price and availability

The Nothing Headphone (a) has been launched globally with a starting price of $199 in the US, £149 in the UK, and €159 in Europe, which roughly translates to around Rs 17,000-Rs 18,000. However, when it will be available in India is still unknown. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series launch today: Where to watch, expected India price, specs

The headphones are available in Black, White, Pink, and Yellow colour options. Pre-orders for most colour variants have already started through Nothing’s official website and partner retailers.

Open sales for the Black, White, and Pink models are scheduled to begin on March 13, while the limited-edition Yellow variant will go on sale on April 6.

Nothing Headphone (a): ALL you need to know

In terms of design, the Headphone (a) follows Nothing’s familiar look but adds brighter colour options this time. The headphones weigh around 310 grams, and they also carry an IP52 rating, which means it can handle light splashes or sweat during daily use.

The headphones come equipped with 40mm titanium-coated drivers and support Hi-Resolution Audio along with the LDAC codec. Nothing has also added Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that adjusts noise reduction levels based on the surrounding environment. For calls, the Headphone (a) uses a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) setup to focus on the user’s voice while reducing background sounds.

One interesting part of the Headphone (a) is the physical control system built into the earcups. These include the Roller, Paddle, and Button controls, allowing users to adjust volume, change tracks, switch ANC modes, or navigate between apps. The Button can even act as a remote camera shutter when connected to a smartphone.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What about the battery? Nothing claims the headphones can deliver up to 135 hours of playback with ANC turned off.