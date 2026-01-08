Moto Watch Likely Coming To India As Motorola Shares New Teaser

Motorola has shared a teaser on social media hinting at the launch of a new smartwatch in India. The company has not named the product yet, but the design shown in the teaser looks very similar to the Moto Watch that was unveiled globally at the CES 2026 recently. This suggests that the same model could be making its way to India. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS Gives First Real Look At Wi-Fi 8 With ROG NeoCore Router

Moto Watch Teased for India

The teaser image shows a smartwatch with a round display and curved glass, giving it a slightly raised look. The edge of the glass appears to have minute markings, adding a traditional watch-like touch. A single crown is visible on the right side, which is likely meant for basic navigation and scrolling through the interface. Also Read: CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Legion 7a, New Legion 5 And LOQ Gaming Laptops

Motorola has also hinted at different strap options. The teaser shows a silicon strap for a more sporty look, along with a metal strap for users who prefer a traditional watch-style finish. This matches the Moto Watch that was showcased at CES 2026 on January 7.

Similar to the Moto Watch Unveiled at CES

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Motorola introduced the Moto Watch as part of its growing ecosystem lineup. The smartwatch features a 47mm round dial with an aluminium frame and a stainless steel crown. The smartwatch is expected to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and come with IP68 dust and water resistance, along with support for 1ATM water submersion.

Since the design shown in the teaser matches what Motorola showcased earlier, it looks likely that the same Moto Watch model could be launching in India.

Health Features and Daily Use

One of the key talking points around the Moto Watch is Motorola’s partnership with Polar. The Moto Watch is the first smartwatch from Motorola to be developed in collaboration with Polar, which handles much of the health and fitness tracking.

The watch supports features such as step tracking, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen measurement. It also includes workout logging for various activities. Other features include Bluetooth calling, notification alerts, and a “Catch Me Up” feature for supported Moto smartphones.

Battery Life and Pricing

Motorola claims the Moto Watch can last up to 13 days on a single charge with the always-on display turned off, and up to seven days with it enabled. Globally, the smartwatch is priced at EUR 99, which is roughly Rs 10,400.