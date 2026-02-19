Forget Apple Watch? Meta’s Malibu 2 leak revealed it could work with both Android and iPhone

Meta is reportedly planning to enter the wearable segment, challenging Apple. The tech giant is all set to bring a smartwatch later this year. A new device, code-named ‘Malibu 2’, has been spotted, focusing on health as well as tracking and AI features. By launching the Meta smartwatch, Zuckerberg’s company seems to be strengthening its wearable technology lineup. This move comes as part of the delayed mixed reality glasses, codenamed Phoenix, which the company is planning to launch in 2027.

What to Expect from the Malibu 2 Smartwatch

According to reports from The Information, Meta is building a smartwatch named Malibu 2, which is said to be based on an earlier project that Meta abandoned in 2022. To recall, the company faced challenges like technical capabilities and cost-cutting, forcing Meta to cancel its fist smartwatch attempt. Now, with a fresh start and renewed focus, Mark Zuckernerg led company is focusing to compete with existing players like Apple, Samsung, Google, Garmin, and Fitbit.

The Malibu 2 smartwatch is expected to include health tracking features and AI integration. While specific details are still under wraps, leaks and rumors suggest that the company is all set to enter a segment that is already crowded with strong competitors.

Competition in the Wearables Market

There is no doubt that smartwatch market is highly competitive, with companies like Apple is continuing to lead with its Apple Watch. Undoubtedly, Samsung and Garmin dominates the Android-compatible devices. Meta planning to enter this segment and market could shake up the competition, especially in case if Malibu 2 could work with both platforms Android and iOS. One standout feature where Meta could dominate its smartwatch is the compatibility, attracting users who switch their devices often and don’t want to buy a new smartwatch each time.

Connection with Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

To look back, Meta unveiled its Ray-Ban Display AR glasses last year and they quickly gained attraction and popularity. The special thing about the glasses is they use neural wristband for gesture control, whereas a smartwatch could eventually replace or complement this feature. If Meta combines its upcoming smartwatch with its AR glasses, then users will be able to have more integrated wearable experience.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Challenges for Meta

Clearly, the new Meta smartwatch could strengthen company’s position in the wearable space, but there are still potential challenges and risks. Let’s face it that Meta has faced delays and cancellations in its past hardware projects and the success of Malibu 2 will solely depend on pricing, design, and software integration. The upcoming Meta smartwatch alo need to convince users to choose mEta over well-established brands.