The AR market is dominated by Meta and Apple has recently made its entry into this domain with the launch of its Vision Pro worth $3,499 (Rs 2,89,000 approximately). But Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, does not seem to worry about Apple's entry.

Zuckerberg claimed that Apple's device had no significant innovations that Meta had not already explored and that he did not share Apple's vision for how people will use the device. Zuckerberg was addressing a companywide meeting with employees, as reported by The Verge.

"I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important," Zuckerberg told employees.

He said that the Quest is about “people interacting in new ways and feeling closer” while also “about being active and doing things.”

Zuckerberg made the above statement in reference to Apple’s WWDC demos, which showed a person sitting on a couch by themself.

“I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want,” he added.

He also mentioned that Meta’s upcoming Quest 3 headset will be much more affordable. It will be priced at $499 (Rs 41,500 approximately) versus the Vision Pro’s $3,499 (Rs 2,89,000 approximately) cost, allowing Meta to attract more users. Meta revealed the Quest 3 days before Apple’s WWDC however, the device won’t be available until later this year.

Meta has been striving to be a leader in the VR and AR field for a long time and is investing billions of dollars annually in the effort, which concerns some investors.

“There’s a real philosophical difference in terms of how we’re approaching this. And seeing what they put out there and how they’re going to compete just made me even more excited and in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices comprised nearly 80 percent of the 8.8 million virtual reality headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.

Headset sales dropped sharply in the first quarter of this year, after a surge of demand during the pandemic, with the total AR/VR headset market shrinking 54.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Meta’s Reality Labs segments, which cover headset sales, saw a 50 percent decrease in revenue in the latest quarter compared to the year before.