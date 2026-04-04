Meta layoffs continue in 2026, around 200 jobs cut in California

Meta has gone ahead with another round of layoffs in 2026, and this time, close to 200 roles are being cut in California. The details come from official filings, which show that the layoffs will affect teams in areas like Burlingame and Sunnyvale, with the changes expected to come into effect by the end of May. Also Read: Nothing AI smart glasses tipped to launch in 2027; Could rival Meta Ray-Ban

This isn’t the first time Meta has cut jobs this year. Earlier in 2026, roles were already reduced across teams like recruiting, sales, and operations. There were also layoffs in the Reality Labs division. Put together, it looks more like an ongoing shift rather than a one-time decision. Also Read: Meta’s new Ray-Ban AI Glasses now support prescription lenses and new features

What’s behind these job cuts

A big part of this comes down to how Meta is changing the way it works internally. The company has been putting a lot of focus on artificial intelligence, and that is starting to reflect in how teams are structured. Also Read: Meta’s new Instagram Plus could add features you didn’t know you needed

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already hinted that AI will play a bigger role in how work gets done going forward.

Meta is also expected to spend heavily on AI this year, including investments in data centres and infrastructure. So while some roles are being cut, the company is clearly putting its resources somewhere else.

Layoffs on one side, hiring on the other

At the same time, Meta is not completely freezing hiring. It is still bringing in people for certain roles, mainly in areas like engineering and AI.

Some of the employees who are affected are being considered for other roles within the company as well. That said, it may not work out for everyone, especially in cases where relocation is required.

Not just Meta, the whole industry is shifting

This isn’t limited to Meta alone. Similar changes have been happening across the tech industry over the last couple of years.

Layoffs have been happening across the industry, while at the same time, companies continue to hire for roles linked to AI and newer technologies. The focus seems to be moving away from large teams handling routine work to smaller teams supported by automation.

That shift is also raising questions about how stable certain job roles will be in the long run, especially those that involve repetitive tasks.

What it points to

The recent layoffs give a clearer idea of where Meta is heading. The company is still growing in terms of overall size, but the kind of roles it is prioritising is changing.

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There have been reports about even bigger cuts in the future, although Meta has not confirmed anything on that front. What is clear right now is that AI is becoming central to how the company plans its next phase.