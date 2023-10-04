comscore
  • Made by Google 2023 Event: Pixel Watch 2 launched at Rs 39,990 with longer battery, new health sensors

Made by Google 2023 Event: Pixel Watch 2 launched at Rs 39,990 with longer battery, new health sensors

Google has unveiled its new Google Pixel Watch 2. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched products.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 04, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Pixel Watch 2
Pixel Watch 2

Google, at its Made by Google event, announced its all-new Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 offers a round dial similar to its predecessor but comes with many improvements including new Aluminium housing. It is powered by a new Quad-core CPU, runs on WearOS 4 and offers an improved battery life. It also has a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and among others.

Google Pixel Watch 2 India price and availability

Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi and LTE versions and available in Polished Silver Aluminium Case/Bay Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminium Case/Hazel Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminium Case/Porcelain Active Band and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band. The newly launched Pixel Watch 2 starts at Rs 39,990 in India and available for pre-oder on Flipkart. Every Pixel Watch 2 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications

Google Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors including multi-path heart-rate sensors with 10x more sensors than the original Pixel Watch, which gives 40 percent more accurate heart rate tracking, a new skin temperature sensor and the last one is a new continuous electrodermal activity sensor.

It provides 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with always-on-display, as per the company’s claim. The newly launched Pixel Watch 2 gives a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. It also come with improvements to Google Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant and Pixel safety features including medical information and emergency sharing. It has a Safety check feature, which allows users to share their information with their selected contacts after a set time.

It features Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour, peaks brightness up to 1,000nits and Always-on display. It comes with 32 GB eMMC flash and 2GB SDRAM. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm 5100 and Cortex M33 co-processor. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 5ATM and IP68 rated.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, NFC and location services including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite.

Author Name | Om Gupta

