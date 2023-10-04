Google, at its Made by Google event, announced its all-new Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 offers a round dial similar to its predecessor but comes with many improvements including new Aluminium housing. It is powered by a new Quad-core CPU, runs on WearOS 4 and offers an improved battery life. It also has a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and among others.

Google Pixel Watch 2 India price and availability

Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi and LTE versions and available in Polished Silver Aluminium Case/Bay Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminium Case/Hazel Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminium Case/Porcelain Active Band and Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band. The newly launched Pixel Watch 2 starts at Rs 39,990 in India and available for pre-oder on Flipkart. Every Pixel Watch 2 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications

Google Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors including multi-path heart-rate sensors with 10x more sensors than the original Pixel Watch, which gives 40 percent more accurate heart rate tracking, a new skin temperature sensor and the last one is a new continuous electrodermal activity sensor.

It provides 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with always-on-display, as per the company’s claim. The newly launched Pixel Watch 2 gives a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. It also come with improvements to Google Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant and Pixel safety features including medical information and emergency sharing. It has a Safety check feature, which allows users to share their information with their selected contacts after a set time.

It features Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour, peaks brightness up to 1,000nits and Always-on display. It comes with 32 GB eMMC flash and 2GB SDRAM. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm 5100 and Cortex M33 co-processor. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 5ATM and IP68 rated.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, NFC and location services including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite.