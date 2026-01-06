JBL Launches Sense Pro and Sense Lite Open-Ear TWS at CES 2026 for All-Day Comfort and Call Clarity

CES 2026 is witnessing some of the great product launches and JBL is not holding back. The tech giant unveiled two new open-ear wireless earphones, the JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite with power-packed features and enhancements. Both the earphones are designed for users who are looking for perfect music listening products and that helps them take calls without blocking their ears. The company used air-conduction technology in its newly launched earphones, making them suitable for daily usage, outdoor activities, and long listening sessions.

JBL Sense Pro and Sense Lite Price and Availability

The JBL Sense Pro is priced at $199.95, while the JBL Sense Lite costs $149.95. The first sale of both the models will be held in starting of March via company’s official website. The Sense Pro is available in black and grey color options, however, the Sense Lite will be offered in black, white, and purple color options.

Design

JBL has used the open-ear design philosophy and uses JBL OpenSound air-conduction technology. Both, the JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite comes with touch controls and Google Fast Pair support. Additionally, both the earphones work well with the JBL headphones app for customization.

Other than this, the brand has also added IP54 dust and water resistance along with dual connect feature and multiple Bluetooth options, allowing users to connect seamlessly to earphones with more than one device at the same time.

JBL Sense Pro

Talking about the JBL Sense Pro, it is the more advanced model of the lineup, and hence, it is equipped with the Hi-Res Audio Wireless and uses large air-conduction drivers for clearer sound. Users will also get Spatial Sound and Personi-Fi 3.0 in it, which adjusts audio output based on an individual hearing profiles.

The Sense Pro uses 4 microphones along with AI-based voice pickup technology o that it can improve clarity. It also includes an adjustable ear hook for better comfort during long usage.

JBL Sense Lite

As far as JBL Sense Lite is concerned, it is more suitable for everyday usage and is suitable for users who are looking for a lighter and simpler option. It has slightly different open-ear drivers as compared to the JBL Sense Pro. The main focus of JBL Sense Lite is to provide comfort for extended wear. The earphones include Adaptive Bass Boost to limit sound leakage and a Voice Aware feature that helps users hear their own voice more clearly during calls.

Battery

To power the JBL Sense Pro, the tech giant is offering up to 38 hours of total battery life with the charging case. However, the Sense Lite delivers up to 32 hours. Both models support fast charging, providing several hours of playback with just a short charge. Wireless charging is available on the Sense Pro, adding extra convenience for daily use.